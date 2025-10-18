Milwaukee Weather: Morning rain-afternoon sun

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Scattered morning rain on Saturday. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times and dry in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

More rain and storms move in from the south late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Heavy rain is possible.

Gradually clearing out Sunday afternoon with cool and very windy weather around. Highs in the mid 50s.

Very wind Sunday through Wednesday due to several frontal systems. Winds gusting 30mph.

Today: Scattered AM Storms. Partly to mostly cloudy & warm. Rain and storms late at night.

High: 74°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain and storms late.

Low: 49°

Wind: SW 10-20

Sunday: Morning rain. Afternoon clearing. Very windy and chilly.

High: 56°

Wind: NW 15-25

Monday: Partly sunny and windy. Chance for showers at night.

AM Low: 41° High: 65°

Wind: S 15-25

Tuesday: Windy and chilly with a chance for rain showers.

AM Low: 43° High: 53°

Wind: W 15-25

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 55°

Wind: W 10-20

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 56°

Wind: NW 5-10



