Milwaukee Weather: AM showers, PM warmth, wet weekend ahead.

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

After a few early showers, Friday stays unseasonably warm with highs in the 70s and breezy southwest winds ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder arrive late Friday night into Saturday, followed by cooler air moving in.

Sunday turns windy and sharply colder, with highs only in the 50s and lingering light showers.

Early next week stays brisk and seasonably cool, with occasional showers Monday night or Tuesday before dry, chilly fall weather settles in midweek.

Today: A few early morning showers then partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and very mild.

High: 74°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Low: 60°

Wind: SW 10-15

Saturday: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

High: 72°

Wind: SW 10-20

Sunday: Showers likely. Partial clearing later in the day. Windy.

AM Low: 48° High: 58°

Wind: NW 15-30

Monday: Mostly sunny. Windy. Cloudy and showers return overnight.

AM Low: 44° High: 64°

Wind: S 15-25

Tuesday: Windy. Chance of showers.

AM Low: 48° High: 56°

Wind: WNW 15-25

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 40° High: 56°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

