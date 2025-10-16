Milwaukee Weather: Warmer Thursday with a wet weekend on the way
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A few light showers are possible Thursday afternoon, but most of Wisconsin will stay dry and mild.
Friday and Saturday will be unusually warm for mid-October, with highs in the 70s ahead of a slow-moving cold front.
That front brings showers and a few thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday night, followed by gusty northwest winds and cooler, drier weather Sunday and Monday.
Rain chances return by midweek as another disturbance approaches, with temperatures settling back near seasonal normals.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers.
High: 64°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Chance of showers.
Low: 56°
Wind: S 3-7
Friday: Windy and warmer with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers by 7pm. Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
High: 74°
Wind: S 15-25
Saturday: Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 60° High: 72°
Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday: Morning rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 50° High: 60°
Wind: NW 15-30
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 42° High: 64°
Wind: SSW 5-10
Tuesday: Chance of showers.
AM Low: 47° High: 62°
Wind: SE 10-20
6-day planner
