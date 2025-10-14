Milwaukee Weather: Damp start then some sun, warm-up coming
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Patchy fog early Tuesday morning for parts of southeastern Wisconsin before some partial sunshine returns by late morning into the afternoon.
Light rain moves in overnight and early Wednesday, followed by a brief stretch of mild, dry weather through Thursday.
By Thursday night through the weekend, multiple systems bring on-and-off showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.
Temperatures will be well above average through Saturday but cooler, breezy air returns Sunday as Canadian high pressure settles in, ending the week on a crisp, fall-like note.
Today: Patchy AM fog then partly cloudy.
High: 64°
Wind: NE 5-15
Tonight: Showers after midnight.
Low: 50°
Wind: NE 5-15
Wednesday: Early AM showers then partly cloudy.
High: 60°
Wind: E 5-10
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight. Warmer.
AM Low: 52° High: 66°
Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Early morning showers then partly cloudy and mild. Showers again overnight.
AM Low: 55° High: 74°
Wind: S 5-15
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
AM Low: 60° High: 70°
Wind: WSW 5-15
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
AM Low: 48° High: 60°
Wind: WNW 10-20
