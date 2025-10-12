Milwaukee Weather: Decreasing clouds and mid-60s

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Clouds will gradually decrease on Sunday into more partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs temps in the mid 60s.

Temperatures likely to reach the low 70s starting off the week on Monday and ending the week on Friday.

Most of the week temperatures will be in the low to middle 60s.

There is a slight chance for a few showers Monday morning, Tuesday afternoon/evening, and Thursday afternoon/evening.

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Decreasing clouds.

High: 66°

Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Chance showers

Low: 55°

Wind: S 5-10

Monday: Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

High: 70°

Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Chance of PM showers.

AM Low: 52° High: 64°

Wind: N 5-10

Wednesday:Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 50° High: 61°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Chance of PM showers.

AM Low: 47° High: 65°

Wind: S 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 52° High: 70°

Wind: S 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media