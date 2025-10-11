Milwaukee Weather: Partly cloudy with fall-like temperatures
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the middle 60s. Slightly more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Dry weekend ahead with a slight chance for a few showers Monday and Wednesday.
The warmest day of the week will be Monday, Columbus Day, with high temps reaching near 70F.
More fall-like temperatures in the lower 60s this week.
Today: Partly cloudy.
High: 64°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 52°
Wind: NE 5
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 67°
Wind: SE 5-15
Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain showers.
AM Low: 55° High: 70°
Wind: S 5-10
Tuesday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 52° High: 64°
Wind: NE 5-10
Wednesday:Partly cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers.
AM Low: 48° High: 61°
Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 44° High: 63°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
