Milwaukee Weather: Morning rain showers, sunny and comfortable weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Morning rain showers today then some afternoon sun. Windy with temperatures in the middle 60s.

Slight chance for a passing evening shower, otherwise cool tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s by morning.

Sunny and comfortable over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Another chance for light rain on Monday, and possibly again midweek.

Today: Morning showers then partly sunny. Stray evening shower possible.

High: 67°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Clearing skies. Chilly.

Low: 47°

Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 64°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 66°

Wind: SE 5-15

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 54° High: 68°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 64°

Wind: NE 5-15

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 48° High: 62°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

