Milwaukee Weather: Morning rain showers, sunny and comfortable weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Morning rain showers today then some afternoon sun. Windy with temperatures in the middle 60s.
Slight chance for a passing evening shower, otherwise cool tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s by morning.
Sunny and comfortable over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Another chance for light rain on Monday, and possibly again midweek.
Today: Morning showers then partly sunny. Stray evening shower possible.
High: 67°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Clearing skies. Chilly.
Low: 47°
Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 64°
Wind: NE 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 52° High: 66°
Wind: SE 5-15
Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers.
AM Low: 54° High: 68°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 48° High: 64°
Wind: NE 5-15
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 48° High: 62°
Wind: NE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.