Milwaukee Weather: Patchy AM frost then sun and seasonal

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Wisconsin will see classic Fall weather over the next few days, with cool nights and mild afternoons near seasonal averages.

Patchy frost is likely early Thursday morning, mainly inland from Lake Michigan.

A weak system may bring a few light showers Thursday night into Friday, then again late Sunday into Monday.

Otherwise, expect mostly dry conditions with calm stretches Saturday and Tuesday before more showers midweek.

Today: Mostly sunny. LAKE: 60

High: 64°

Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Patchy frost inland.

Low: 46°

Wind: SSW 3-7

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy with a few showers.

High: 68°

Wind: SW 15-25

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 49° High: 64°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of overnight showers.

AM Low: 50° High: 66°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Monday: Slight chance of morning showers then partly sunny.

AM Low: 55° High: 72°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 66°

Wind: ENE 5-10

