Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: A Fall Crispness with ample sun

By
Published  October 8, 2025 5:58am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Cool, dry weather holds through Thursday with highs in the 60s and patchy frost possible inland Wednesday night.
A weak front brings a very slight chance of a few light showers late Thursday night into early Friday but most areas won't see anything.
Temperatures climb into the upper 60s to low-70s this weekend under mostly sunny skies.
Another system early next week may bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Today:    Sunny.
High:     62°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Tonight:  Patchy frost possible. Clear.
Low:      44°
Wind:     VAR Calm

Thursday: AM Frost possible well inland. Sunny.
High:     66°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Friday:   Partly sunny and seasonally mild. Very slight chance of a morning shower.
AM Low:   45°                    High:  70°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   49°                    High:  68°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Sunday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   52°                    High:  68°
Wind:     ESE 5-10

Monday:   Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers overnight.
AM Low:   55°                    High:  72°
Wind:     SE 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Daily ForecastWeatherMilwaukee