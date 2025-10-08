Milwaukee Weather: A Fall Crispness with ample sun
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Cool, dry weather holds through Thursday with highs in the 60s and patchy frost possible inland Wednesday night.
A weak front brings a very slight chance of a few light showers late Thursday night into early Friday but most areas won't see anything.
Temperatures climb into the upper 60s to low-70s this weekend under mostly sunny skies.
Another system early next week may bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
Today: Sunny.
High: 62°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Patchy frost possible. Clear.
Low: 44°
Wind: VAR Calm
Thursday: AM Frost possible well inland. Sunny.
High: 66°
Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny and seasonally mild. Very slight chance of a morning shower.
AM Low: 45° High: 70°
Wind: SW 10-20
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 49° High: 68°
Wind: NE 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 52° High: 68°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers overnight.
AM Low: 55° High: 72°
Wind: SE 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.