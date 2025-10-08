Milwaukee Weather: A Fall Crispness with ample sun

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Cool, dry weather holds through Thursday with highs in the 60s and patchy frost possible inland Wednesday night.

A weak front brings a very slight chance of a few light showers late Thursday night into early Friday but most areas won't see anything.

Temperatures climb into the upper 60s to low-70s this weekend under mostly sunny skies.

Another system early next week may bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Today: Sunny.

High: 62°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Patchy frost possible. Clear.

Low: 44°

Wind: VAR Calm

Thursday: AM Frost possible well inland. Sunny.

High: 66°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny and seasonally mild. Very slight chance of a morning shower.

AM Low: 45° High: 70°

Wind: SW 10-20

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 49° High: 68°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 68°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers overnight.

AM Low: 55° High: 72°

Wind: SE 5-15

6-day planner

