Milwaukee Weather: AM showers, PM sunshine

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Early Tuesday showers clear quickly, giving way to several days of cool, dry, and seasonable fall weather under high pressure.

Patchy frost is possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning across the well inland and northern areas, with clear skies and light winds.

Temperatures slowly warm through the end of the week as southerly winds return, bringing highs back into the upper 60s by Friday.

By late weekend, a new system approaches with increasing clouds and a chance of showers or a few thunderstorms Sunday into Monday.

Today: AM showers. Afternoon clearing. Cooler.

High: 66°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Chilly. Frost possible for inland and northern counties.

Low: 45°

Wind: N 3-7

Wednesday: AM frost inland. Mostly sunny and cool.

High: 62°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 46° High: 64°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 68°

Wind: SSW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 70°

Wind: E 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 74°

Wind: SE 10-20

