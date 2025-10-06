Milwaukee Weather: Cold front brings rain and storms Monday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A cold front will bring the chance of scattered rain/storms today.

A few isolated morning showers possible. Better chances in the afternoon.

High temperatures will range from the upper 60s north to upper 70s south.

Seasonable temps return this week in the 60s with drier conditions.

Today: Chance for scattered rain and storms.

High: 77°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy. Chance showers.

Low: 54°

Wind: N 5-10

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds.

High: 65°

Wind: N 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 47° High: 62°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 46° High: 63°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 48° High: 68°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 51° High: 67°

Wind: SE 5-10

