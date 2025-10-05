Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Sunny, warm, and windy Sunday

By
Published  October 5, 2025 6:34am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s.
Strong southerly winds, ahead of a cold front, can gust up to 30mph today.
A cold front will bring rain and storms on Monday.
A big cool down in temperatures arrives next week finally feeling like fall.

Today:    Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.
High:     83°
Wind:     S 10-20

Tonight:  Increasing clouds. Chance rain.
Low:      64°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Monday:   Chance for scattered rain and storms.
High:     76°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds.
AM Low:   54°                    High:  65°
Wind:     N 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   45°                    High:  64°
Wind:     E 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   45°                    High:  67°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Friday:   Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
AM Low:   46°                    High:  72°
Wind:     SW 5-10

