Milwaukee Weather: Sunny, warm, and windy Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Mostly sunny Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s.
Strong southerly winds, ahead of a cold front, can gust up to 30mph today making
A cold front will bring rain and storms on Monday.
A big cool down in temperatures arrives next week finally feeling like fall.
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.
High: 83°
Wind: S 10-20
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance rain.
Low: 64°
Wind: SW 5-10
Monday: Chance for scattered rain and storms.
High: 76°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds.
AM Low: 54° High: 65°
Wind: N 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 45° High: 64°
Wind: E 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 45° High: 67°
Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
AM Low: 46° High: 72°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
