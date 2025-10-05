Milwaukee Weather: Sunny, warm, and windy Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Strong southerly winds, ahead of a cold front, can gust up to 30mph today making

A cold front will bring rain and storms on Monday.

A big cool down in temperatures arrives next week finally feeling like fall.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.

High: 83°

Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance rain.

Low: 64°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Chance for scattered rain and storms.

High: 76°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds.

AM Low: 54° High: 65°

Wind: N 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 45° High: 64°

Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 45° High: 67°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

AM Low: 46° High: 72°

Wind: SW 5-10

