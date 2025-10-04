Milwaukee Weather: Still feeling like summer this weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Isolated fog early Saturday morning.

Sunshine all weekend long with unseasonably warm temperatures! Upper 80s on Saturday could be near record-breaking high temps. Lower 80s on Sunday.

A series of cold fronts will bring gusty winds on Sunday with the chance of rain and storms Monday and early Tuesday.

A big cool down in temperatures arrives next week finally feeling like fall.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 87°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 65°

Wind: S 5

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.

High: 83°

Wind: S 10-20

Monday: Chance for scattered rain and storms.

AM Low: 65° High: 74°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: AM rain showers. Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 55° High: 66°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 46° High: 63°

Wind: N 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 46° High: 66°

Wind: SE 5-10



