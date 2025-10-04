Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Still feeling like summer this weekend

By
Published  October 4, 2025 6:39am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Isolated fog early Saturday morning.
Sunshine all weekend long with unseasonably warm temperatures! Upper 80s on Saturday could be near record-breaking high temps. Lower 80s on Sunday.
A series of cold fronts will bring gusty winds on Sunday with the chance of rain and storms Monday and early Tuesday.
A big cool down in temperatures arrives next week finally feeling like fall.

Today:    Mostly sunny and warm.
High:     87°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Tonight:  Mostly clear.
Low:      65°
Wind:     S 5

Sunday:   Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.
High:     83°
Wind:     S 10-20

Monday:   Chance for scattered rain and storms.
AM Low:   65°                    High:  74°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Tuesday:  AM rain showers. Partly cloudy.
AM Low:   55°                    High:  66°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   46°                    High:  63°
Wind:     N 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   46°                    High:  66°
Wind:     SE 5-10
 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Daily ForecastWeatherMilwaukee