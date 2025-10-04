Milwaukee Weather: Still feeling like summer this weekend
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Isolated fog early Saturday morning.
Sunshine all weekend long with unseasonably warm temperatures! Upper 80s on Saturday could be near record-breaking high temps. Lower 80s on Sunday.
A series of cold fronts will bring gusty winds on Sunday with the chance of rain and storms Monday and early Tuesday.
A big cool down in temperatures arrives next week finally feeling like fall.
Today: Mostly sunny and warm.
High: 87°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 65°
Wind: S 5
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.
High: 83°
Wind: S 10-20
Monday: Chance for scattered rain and storms.
AM Low: 65° High: 74°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: AM rain showers. Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 55° High: 66°
Wind: NE 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 46° High: 63°
Wind: N 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 46° High: 66°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.