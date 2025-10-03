Milwaukee Weather: Summer-like weather through the weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Mostly sunny and warm today with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s, nearing the record high of 86.

Mild tonight with lows in the 60s, then back to middle 80s on Saturday.

Staying warm Sunday, then beginning to drop Monday as a cold front moves in.

There is a chance for showers Monday and Tuesday, then temperatures cool to 60s.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 85°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear and mild.

Low: 66°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 82°

Wind: SW 10-20

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 64° High: 74°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 58° High: 68°

Wind: NW 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 50° High: 60°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

