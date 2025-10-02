Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: More sunshine, warmer weekend

By
Published  October 2, 2025 3:38am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

MILWAUKEE - A few morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies today, with temperatures reaching into the 70s lakeside, low 80s inland.
Much warmer Friday and Saturday as temperatures near record-highs in the middle 80s.
Staying warm Sunday, then beginning to drop Monday as a cold front moves in.
There is a chance for showers Monday and Tuesday, then temperatures cool to 60s.

Today:    74 Lake. Morning clouds, then sunny.
High:     80°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Tonight:  Clear skies.
Low:      62°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Friday:   Mostly sunny and warm.
High:     85°
Wind:     SSE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm.
AM Low:   65°                    High:  86°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   63°                    High:  82°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Monday:   Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
AM Low:   60°                    High:  72°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
AM Low:   56°                    High:  66°
Wind:     N 5-10

6-day planner

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

