Milwaukee Weather: More sunshine, warmer weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

A few morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies today, with temperatures reaching into the 70s lakeside, low 80s inland.

Much warmer Friday and Saturday as temperatures near record-highs in the middle 80s.

Staying warm Sunday, then beginning to drop Monday as a cold front moves in.

There is a chance for showers Monday and Tuesday, then temperatures cool to 60s.

Today: 74 Lake. Morning clouds, then sunny.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Clear skies.

Low: 62°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 85°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm.

AM Low: 65° High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 63° High: 82°

Wind: SW 10-20

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 60° High: 72°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 56° High: 66°

Wind: N 5-10

