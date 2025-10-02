Milwaukee Weather: More sunshine, warmer weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - A few morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies today, with temperatures reaching into the 70s lakeside, low 80s inland.
Much warmer Friday and Saturday as temperatures near record-highs in the middle 80s.
Staying warm Sunday, then beginning to drop Monday as a cold front moves in.
There is a chance for showers Monday and Tuesday, then temperatures cool to 60s.
Today: 74 Lake. Morning clouds, then sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Clear skies.
Low: 62°
Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm.
High: 85°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm.
AM Low: 65° High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-15
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 63° High: 82°
Wind: SW 10-20
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
AM Low: 60° High: 72°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
AM Low: 56° High: 66°
Wind: N 5-10
6-day planner
