Milwaukee Weather: Cooler temps start off October
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Isolated areas of fog possible early Wednesday morning.
Partly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s inland, around 70 near the lake.
Mostly sunny on Thursday with a high around 80 inland, mid-70s near the lake.
Warming up with lots of sun Friday through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s and dew points in the upper 50s.
Today: 70 Lake. Partly sunny.
High: 75°
Wind: E 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear. A few clouds overnight.
Low: 56°
Wind: SE 5-10
Thursday: 76 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm.
AM Low: 61° High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm.
AM Low: 65° High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-15
Sunday: Partly sunny and warm. Breezy.
AM Low: 65° High: 82°
Wind: SW 10-20
Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a rain shower.
AM Low: 62° High: 75°
Wind: NE 5-10
6-day planner
