Milwaukee Weather: Cooler temps start off October

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Isolated areas of fog possible early Wednesday morning.

Partly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s inland, around 70 near the lake.

Mostly sunny on Thursday with a high around 80 inland, mid-70s near the lake.

Warming up with lots of sun Friday through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s and dew points in the upper 50s.

Today: 70 Lake. Partly sunny.

High: 75°

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear. A few clouds overnight.

Low: 56°

Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: 76 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm.

AM Low: 61° High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm.

AM Low: 65° High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm. Breezy.

AM Low: 65° High: 82°

Wind: SW 10-20

Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a rain shower.

AM Low: 62° High: 75°

Wind: NE 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media