Milwaukee Weather: Cooler temps start off October

Published  October 1, 2025 4:03am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Isolated areas of fog possible early Wednesday morning.
Partly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s inland, around 70 near the lake.
Mostly sunny on Thursday with a high around 80 inland, mid-70s near the lake.
Warming up with lots of sun Friday through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s and dew points in the upper 50s.

Today:    70 Lake. Partly sunny.
High:     75°
Wind:     E 5-10

Tonight:  Mostly clear. A few clouds overnight.
Low:      56°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Thursday: 76 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High:     80°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Friday:   Mostly sunny and warm.
AM Low:   61°                    High:  86°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm.
AM Low:   65°                    High:  86°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Sunday:   Partly sunny and warm. Breezy.
AM Low:   65°                    High:  82°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Monday:   Partly sunny with a slight chance for a rain shower.
AM Low:   62°                    High:  75°
Wind:     NE 5-10
 

