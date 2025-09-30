Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog to sunshine, cooling briefly midweek
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Patchy fog this morning, then a mix of clouds and sun as the day goes on. Temperatures reach into the low 70s lakeside, around 80 inland.
More clouds tonight with a low of 60, then cooler Wednesday with low 70s for most.
Heating up late in the week and over the weekend, with a stretch of low to even mid 80s!
A chance for showers and storms returns Sunday night.
Today: 74 Lake. Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: More clouds.
Low: 60°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday:70 Lake. Partly sunny.
High: 74°
Wind: SE 5-15
Thursday: 76 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 85°
Wind: SW 5-15
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 65° High: 85°
Wind: SW 5-15
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance storms at night.
AM Low: 64° High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-15
6-day planner
