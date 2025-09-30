Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog to sunshine, cooling briefly midweek

Published  September 30, 2025 3:56am CDT
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

MILWAUKEE - Patchy fog this morning, then a mix of clouds and sun as the day goes on. Temperatures reach into the low 70s lakeside, around 80 inland.
More clouds tonight with a low of 60, then cooler Wednesday with low 70s for most.
Heating up late in the week and over the weekend, with a stretch of low to even mid 80s!
A chance for showers and storms returns Sunday night.

Today:    74 Lake. Mostly to partly sunny.
High:     80°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Tonight:  More clouds.
Low:      60°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Wednesday:70 Lake. Partly sunny.
High:     74°
Wind:     SE 5-15

Thursday: 76 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low:   58°                    High:  80°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Friday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   62°                    High:  85°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   65°                    High:  85°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Sunday:   Partly sunny. Chance storms at night.
AM Low:   64°                    High:  82°
Wind:     SW 5-15

