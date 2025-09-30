Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog to sunshine, cooling briefly midweek

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Patchy fog this morning, then a mix of clouds and sun as the day goes on. Temperatures reach into the low 70s lakeside, around 80 inland.

More clouds tonight with a low of 60, then cooler Wednesday with low 70s for most.

Heating up late in the week and over the weekend, with a stretch of low to even mid 80s!

A chance for showers and storms returns Sunday night.

Today: 74 Lake. Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: More clouds.

Low: 60°

Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday:70 Lake. Partly sunny.

High: 74°

Wind: SE 5-15

Thursday: 76 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 85°

Wind: SW 5-15

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 65° High: 85°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance storms at night.

AM Low: 64° High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-15

6-day planner

