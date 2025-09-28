Milwaukee Weather: Cooler Sunday with sunshine
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Sunny Sunday with cooler high temps in the mid 70s inland to low 70s near the lake.
A ridge pattern sets up over Wisconsin through next week. This will lead to more sunshine and dry conditions each day this week.
Light easterly winds will keep temperatures slightly cooler by the lake each day as well.
Temperatures warm back into the 80s Monday and Tuesday then cool into the 70s mid week before warming back into the 80s near the end of the week.
Today: 70 Lake. Sunny.
High: 76°
Wind: E 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear.
Low: 55°
Wind: E 5
Monday: 79 Lake. Sunny
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: 73 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 59° High: 80°
Wind: E 5-10
Wednesday:69 Lake. Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 59° High: 74°
Wind: E 5-10
Thursday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 57° High: 81°
Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: 80 Lake. Sunny.
AM Low: 55° High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.