Milwaukee Weather: Loads of sunshine this weekend but different temperatures
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Areas of fog early Saturday morning with a dense fog advisory until 8AM for some inland counties.
Mostly sunny skies this weekend. Sunday will be warmer with high temps in the mid 80s. Saturday will be cooler due to a dry cold front with temps in the mid 70s.
Light easterly winds looks to continue through next week keeping it cooler by the lake each day.
A ridge pattern sets up over Wisconsin through next week. This will keep the weather dry, mostly sunny, and warmer than normal.
Today: Mostly sunny and very warm.
High: 84°
Wind: W 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 57°
Wind: SW 5
Sunday: 70 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High: 74°
Wind: E 5-10
Monday: 77 Lake. Mostly sunny
AM Low: 57° High: 83°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 59° High: 80°
Wind: E 5-10
Wednesday:69 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 59° High: 74°
Wind: E 5-10
Thursday: 67 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 57° High: 73°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.