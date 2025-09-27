Milwaukee Weather: Loads of sunshine this weekend but different temperatures

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Areas of fog early Saturday morning with a dense fog advisory until 8AM for some inland counties.

Mostly sunny skies this weekend. Sunday will be warmer with high temps in the mid 80s. Saturday will be cooler due to a dry cold front with temps in the mid 70s.

Light easterly winds looks to continue through next week keeping it cooler by the lake each day.

A ridge pattern sets up over Wisconsin through next week. This will keep the weather dry, mostly sunny, and warmer than normal.

Today: Mostly sunny and very warm.

High: 84°

Wind: W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 57°

Wind: SW 5

Sunday: 70 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 74°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: 77 Lake. Mostly sunny

AM Low: 57° High: 83°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 59° High: 80°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday:69 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 59° High: 74°

Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: 67 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 57° High: 73°

Wind: SE 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media