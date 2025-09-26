Milwaukee Weather: Sunshine and summer warmth continues
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - While fog is patchy at best Friday morning, fog will be the main concern late tonight into early Saturday, with some areas seeing dense visibility drops.
A cold front sliding down Lake Michigan today keeps lakeshore highs in the low 70s, while inland spots warm into the upper 70s. A warm-up Saturday pushes most of southern Wisconsin into the low to mid-80s we will be a few degrees cooler for Sunday. Sunshine, light winds, and morning fog chances continue Sunday into early next week, with temps running well above normal. Cooler lake breezes arrive by midweek, but the pattern stays dry until at least next weekend.
Today: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High: 78°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Calm. Patchy fog.
Low: 56°
Wind: VAR Calm
Saturday: AM fog. Sunny and very warm.
High: 84°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Sunday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 59° High: 78°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Monday: 78 Lake. Mostly sunny and very warm.
AM Low: 59° High: 82°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 78°
Wind: E 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 57° High: 72°
Wind: E 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.