Milwaukee Weather: Sunshine and summer warmth continues

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

While fog is patchy at best Friday morning, fog will be the main concern late tonight into early Saturday, with some areas seeing dense visibility drops.

A cold front sliding down Lake Michigan today keeps lakeshore highs in the low 70s, while inland spots warm into the upper 70s. A warm-up Saturday pushes most of southern Wisconsin into the low to mid-80s we will be a few degrees cooler for Sunday. Sunshine, light winds, and morning fog chances continue Sunday into early next week, with temps running well above normal. Cooler lake breezes arrive by midweek, but the pattern stays dry until at least next weekend.

Today: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 78°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Calm. Patchy fog.

Low: 56°

Wind: VAR Calm

Saturday: AM fog. Sunny and very warm.

High: 84°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Sunday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 59° High: 78°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Monday: 78 Lake. Mostly sunny and very warm.

AM Low: 59° High: 82°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 78°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 57° High: 72°

Wind: E 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media