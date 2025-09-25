Milwaukee Weather: Patchy morning fog then sunny and warmer

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Fog is likely in river valleys during the early morning hours then becoming mostly sunny. We warm a bit today with low to mid 70s likely.

Temperatures climb well above normal in the days ahead, reaching the upper 70s to near 80 from Friday through the weekend.

High pressure keeps the pattern dry, with little to no rain expected.

By mid to late next week, easterly winds may cool lakeshore areas into the 70s while inland stays warmer.

Today: Patchy morning fog then becoming mostly sunny.

High: 74°

Wind: NNW 5-10

Tonight: Clear. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 58°

Wind: N 3-7

Friday: Sunny.

High: 78°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Saturday: Sunny.

AM Low: 59° High: 80°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 80°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 78°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 74°

Wind: SE 5-10

6-day planner

