Milwaukee Weather: Patchy morning fog then sunny and warmer
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Fog is likely in river valleys during the early morning hours then becoming mostly sunny. We warm a bit today with low to mid 70s likely.
Temperatures climb well above normal in the days ahead, reaching the upper 70s to near 80 from Friday through the weekend.
High pressure keeps the pattern dry, with little to no rain expected.
By mid to late next week, easterly winds may cool lakeshore areas into the 70s while inland stays warmer.
Today: Patchy morning fog then becoming mostly sunny.
High: 74°
Wind: NNW 5-10
Tonight: Clear. Patchy fog possible.
Low: 58°
Wind: N 3-7
Friday: Sunny.
High: 78°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Saturday: Sunny.
AM Low: 59° High: 80°
Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday: Sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 80°
Wind: SW 5-10
Monday: Sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 78°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 74°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.