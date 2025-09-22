Milwaukee Weather: First day of fall is here-warm and chance of storms

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels



Areas of patchy to dense fog Monday morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s early.

Mainly dry the first half of Monday with some sunshine back. Highs in the mid to upper 70s for the first day of fall.

A cold front will pass through Monday night into Tuesday. This brings the chance for storms during the afternoon and evening. A few could be strong to severe with hail and strong winds.

Almost daily chances of rain with a low that will be positioned to the south. Temperatures cool off mid week and warm into the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Muggy.

High: 78°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Chance rain and storms.

Low: 62°

Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: 69 Lake. Partly cloudy with a chance for storms.

High: 73°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday:66 Lake. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 61° High: 70°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: 67 Lake. Partly cloudy with a chance for showers.

AM Low: 60° High: 70°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers.

AM Low: 55° High: 77°

Wind: S 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 57° High: 78°

Wind: W 5-10

