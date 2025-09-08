Milwaukee Weather: Crisp morning with warmer temperatures to come
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Patchy fog possible Monday morning. Mostly clear skies and cool with temps in the low to mid 40s.
Mostly sunny skies on Monday with high temperatures warming back into the low 70s.
Temperatures continue to warm this week back into the upper 70s and possible 80F by Friday.
A few light showers possible Tuesday night, otherwise dry during the week. A front looks to bring rain/storms by Saturday.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 72°
Wind: S 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 55°
Wind: S 5
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a few showers at night.
High: 75°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 77°
Wind: S 5-10
Thursday: Sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 78°
Wind: E 5-10
Friday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Chance of rain and storms.
AM Low: 63° High: 77°
Wind: S 5-10
