Milwaukee Weather: Crisp morning with warmer temperatures to come

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Patchy fog possible Monday morning. Mostly clear skies and cool with temps in the low to mid 40s.

Mostly sunny skies on Monday with high temperatures warming back into the low 70s.

Temperatures continue to warm this week back into the upper 70s and possible 80F by Friday.

A few light showers possible Tuesday night, otherwise dry during the week. A front looks to bring rain/storms by Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 72°

Wind: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 55°

Wind: S 5

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a few showers at night.

High: 75°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 77°

Wind: S 5-10

Thursday: Sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 78°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Mostly Sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Chance of rain and storms.

AM Low: 63° High: 77°

Wind: S 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media