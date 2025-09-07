Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and cool Sunday, warmer days to come
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Mostly sunny Sunday with high temperatures staying fall-like in the mid 60s.
A gradual warming trend into next week will bring temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.
Most of the week remains dry with a slight chance of a few showers possible Tuesday night.
Winds begin to shift out of the east near the end of the week, keeping lakeside areas slightly cooler but still near average.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 66°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.
Low: 45°
Wind: W 5
Monday: Mostly Sunny.
High: 72°
Wind: S 5-10
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 53° High: 77°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 59° High: 77°
Wind: SE 5-10
Thursday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 74°
Wind: NE 5-10
Friday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low: 61° High: 78°
Wind: E 5-10
The Source: This weather update was provided by the FOX6 Weather Experts.