Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and cool Sunday, warmer days to come

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny Sunday with high temperatures staying fall-like in the mid 60s.

A gradual warming trend into next week will bring temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.

Most of the week remains dry with a slight chance of a few showers possible Tuesday night.

Winds begin to shift out of the east near the end of the week, keeping lakeside areas slightly cooler but still near average.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 66°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 45°

Wind: W 5

Monday: Mostly Sunny.

High: 72°

Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 53° High: 77°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 59° High: 77°

Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly Sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 74°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Mostly Sunny.

AM Low: 61° High: 78°

Wind: E 5-10



