Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and cool Sunday, warmer days to come

By
Published  September 7, 2025 6:44am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny Sunday with high temperatures staying fall-like in the mid 60s.

A gradual warming trend into next week will bring temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.

Most of the week remains dry with a slight chance of a few showers possible Tuesday night.

Winds begin to shift out of the east near the end of the week, keeping lakeside areas slightly cooler but still near average.

Today:    Mostly sunny.
High:     66°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Tonight:  Mostly clear. Patchy fog.
Low:      45°
Wind:     W 5

Monday:   Mostly Sunny.
High:     72°
Wind:     S 5-10

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low:   53°                    High:  77°
Wind:     S 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   59°                    High:  77°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low:   60°                    High:  74°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Friday:   Mostly Sunny.
AM Low:   61°                    High:  78°
Wind:     E 5-10
 

6-day planner

