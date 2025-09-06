Milwaukee Weather: Fall-like conditions this weekend
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Partly sunny skies on Saturday with slight chances for a few showers/sprinkles this afternoon and evening. Cool with highs in the low 60s.
Fall-like conditions will continue this weekend with the mid 60s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.
A gradual warming trend into next week that will bring temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.
Looking ahead, a mostly dry week with slight chances for a few showers on Tuesday due to the passing of a front.
Today: Partly cloudy with chance of showers/sprinkles in the afternoon and evening.
High: 63°
Wind: W 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance shower.
Low: 45°
Wind: W 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 66°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low: 47° High: 72°
Wind: S 5-10
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 56° High: 75°
Wind: S 5-15
Wednesday:Partly Sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 77°
Wind: SW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 72°
Wind: NE 10-15
6-day planner
