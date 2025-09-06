Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Fall-like conditions this weekend

By
Published  September 6, 2025 7:45am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly sunny skies on Saturday with slight chances for a few showers/sprinkles this afternoon and evening. Cool with highs in the low 60s.
Fall-like conditions will continue this weekend with the mid 60s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.
A gradual warming trend into next week that will bring temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.
Looking ahead, a mostly dry week with slight chances for a few showers on Tuesday due to the passing of a front.

Today:    Partly cloudy with chance of showers/sprinkles in the afternoon and evening.
High:     63°
Wind:     W 5-15

Tonight:  Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance shower.
Low:      45°
Wind:     W 5-10

Sunday:   Mostly sunny.
High:     66°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Monday:   Mostly Sunny.
AM Low:   47°                    High:  72°
Wind:     S 5-10

Tuesday:  Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low:   56°                    High:  75°
Wind:     S 5-15

Wednesday:Partly Sunny.
AM Low:   58°                    High:  77°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low:   60°                    High:  72°
Wind:     NE 10-15
 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

Daily ForecastWeatherMilwaukee