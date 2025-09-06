Milwaukee Weather: Fall-like conditions this weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly sunny skies on Saturday with slight chances for a few showers/sprinkles this afternoon and evening. Cool with highs in the low 60s.

Fall-like conditions will continue this weekend with the mid 60s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

A gradual warming trend into next week that will bring temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead, a mostly dry week with slight chances for a few showers on Tuesday due to the passing of a front.

Today: Partly cloudy with chance of showers/sprinkles in the afternoon and evening.

High: 63°

Wind: W 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance shower.

Low: 45°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 66°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly Sunny.

AM Low: 47° High: 72°

Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 56° High: 75°

Wind: S 5-15

Wednesday:Partly Sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 77°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly Sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 72°

Wind: NE 10-15



