Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Strong wind gusts and cold nights ahead

By
Updated  September 5, 2025 5:16am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Chilly air sticks around through the weekend, with highs only in the low to mid-60s and lows dipping into the 30s and 40s at night.
Skies stay mainly dry Saturday and Sunday as high pressure brings crisp, fall-like weather. There is a slight chance of a few isolated showers later Saturday.
Early next week, southerly winds return, helping temperatures climb back into the 70s by Monday and Tuesday.
By midweek, a cold front could drag through Wisconsin, bringing a chance of scattered showers or a few storms Tuesday into Wednesday before cooler, more seasonable air settles back in.

Today:    Partly cloudy and windy.
High:     62°
Wind:     W 15-25

Tonight:  A few clouds.
Low:      44°
Wind:     W 3-7

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High:     64°
Wind:     W 5-15

Sunday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   46°                    High:  66°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Monday:   Sunny.
AM Low:   46°                    High:  70°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low:   51°                    High:  74°
Wind:     S 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low:   58°                    High:  74°
Wind:     SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Daily ForecastMilwaukeeWeather