Milwaukee Weather: Strong wind gusts and cold nights ahead
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Chilly air sticks around through the weekend, with highs only in the low to mid-60s and lows dipping into the 30s and 40s at night.
Skies stay mainly dry Saturday and Sunday as high pressure brings crisp, fall-like weather. There is a slight chance of a few isolated showers later Saturday.
Early next week, southerly winds return, helping temperatures climb back into the 70s by Monday and Tuesday.
By midweek, a cold front could drag through Wisconsin, bringing a chance of scattered showers or a few storms Tuesday into Wednesday before cooler, more seasonable air settles back in.
Today: Partly cloudy and windy.
High: 62°
Wind: W 15-25
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 44°
Wind: W 3-7
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 64°
Wind: W 5-15
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 46° High: 66°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Sunny.
AM Low: 46° High: 70°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 51° High: 74°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 74°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.