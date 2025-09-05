Milwaukee Weather: Strong wind gusts and cold nights ahead

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Chilly air sticks around through the weekend, with highs only in the low to mid-60s and lows dipping into the 30s and 40s at night.

Skies stay mainly dry Saturday and Sunday as high pressure brings crisp, fall-like weather. There is a slight chance of a few isolated showers later Saturday.

Early next week, southerly winds return, helping temperatures climb back into the 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

By midweek, a cold front could drag through Wisconsin, bringing a chance of scattered showers or a few storms Tuesday into Wednesday before cooler, more seasonable air settles back in.

Today: Partly cloudy and windy.

High: 62°

Wind: W 15-25

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 44°

Wind: W 3-7

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 64°

Wind: W 5-15

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 46° High: 66°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 46° High: 70°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 51° High: 74°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 74°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

Local perspective:

Big picture view:

