Milwaukee Weather: A morning chill then overnight rain

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin turns chilly Thursday and through the weekend, with highs stuck in the 60s and lows dipping into the 40s.

A round of light showers is likely Thursday evening into Thursday night, but rainfall amounts will be limited.

Breezy winds around Lake Michigan may bring rough waves and even gale conditions late Thursday into Friday morning.

High pressure returns for the weekend, keeping things dry, but cool before a warming trend develops early next week.

Today: Morning sun then more clouds. Rain overnight.

High: 64°

Wind: NW-SW 10-15

Tonight: Windy. Showers likely.

Low: 50°

Wind: SW 10-20

Friday: Early AM showers then clearing. Windy.

High: 62°

Wind: W 15-25

Saturday: Partly sunny and cool.

AM Low: 46° High: 64°



Sunday: Partly sunny and cool.

AM Low: 47° High: 66°



Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 70°



Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 50° High: 74°



6-day planner

