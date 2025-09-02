Milwaukee Weather: Another foggy start then more sun before rain arrives Wednesdsay
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Some patchy for early Tuesday morning then sunshine and calm conditions until a cold front moves through late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The front brings widespread showers and a few storms followed by much cooler air. Overnight lows dip into the 40s, with some 30s inland, Wednesday night, marking the first real taste of fall.
A second clipper system arrives Thursday night into Friday with another round of rain, gusty northwest winds, and highs struggling in the low 60s into Saturday.
High pressure then builds in, allowing temps to rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday and Monday.
Today: AM dense fog. Mostly sunny and mild.
High: 78°
Wind: SE 3-7
Tonight: Becoming cloudy.
Low: 62°
Wind: SW 3-7
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy.
High: 70°
Wind: SW-NW 10-15
Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool. Chance of rain showers overnight.
AM Low: 47° High: 62°
Wind: W 5-15
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning rain showers.
AM Low: 46° High: 62°
Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 46° High: 64°
Wind: W 5-10
Sunday: Sunny.
AM Low: 47° High: 66°
Wind: VAR 5-10
