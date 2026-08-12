Milwaukee Weather: Another foggy morning, chance PM storms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Fog will be the first issue for our Wednesday morning, with some locally dense patches possible in low-lying areas and along Lake Michigan before visibility improves after sunrise. A few showers or thunderstorms could brush southern Wisconsin today, especially near the Illinois border, but the more organized activity should stay south of us. Another round of showers and storms is possible Thursday, with a few storms potentially producing gusty winds before things dry out Thursday night. Friday looks like the quiet day of the stretch, with below-normal temperatures. The pattern gets busy again this weekend, with thunderstorms returning Saturday and possibly lingering into Sunday before drier air arrives behind the front.

Today: 80 LAKE. Morning fog then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High: 84°

Wind: E 3-7

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 66°

Wind: ENE 3-5

Thursday: 76 LAKE. Partly cloudy. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms likely.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: 74 LAKE. Mostly sunny early then more clouds late. Overnight rain returns.

AM Low: 68° High: 78°

Wind: NE 5-15

Saturday: 78 Lake. Rain and thunderstorms likely.

AM Low: 68° High: 82°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Morning showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny.

AM Low: 70° High: 82°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: NW 5-10







6-day planner

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