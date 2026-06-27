Mostly Sunny Saturday, cooler near the lake

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny skies with mid to upper 70s inland to the low 70s lakeside.

Increasing clouds and dry Saturday night. Temperatures in the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy on Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures in the low 80s inland to upper 70s near the lake. There is a slight chance for a shower/storm in the late afternoon and evening.

A long stretch of dangerous heat and humidity beginning Monday and lasting through at least Thursday, with highs climbing into the lower to middle 90s and warm, muggy nights providing little relief. Heat Advisories will likely be needed.

Today: 73 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 77°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Lingering clouds.

Low: 58°

Wind: NE 5

Sunday: 77 Lake. Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or storm in the evening.

High: 82°

Wind: SE 5-15

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Heat Index: 98-102°

AM Low: 67° High: 92°

Wind: S 5-15

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Heat Index: 98-102°

AM Low: 74° High: 93°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday:Partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat Index: 100-104°

AM Low: 76° High: 96°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat Index: 100-104°

AM Low: 76° High: 94°

Wind: SW 5-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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