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Milwaukee Weather: Thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible

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Published  April 27, 2026 4:42am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - We’re tracking a pretty classic spring setup here with multiple rounds of activity, but the big show arrives later today. A few morning showers or sprinkles are possible, followed by a midday break that could actually help fuel stronger storms this evening. The better chance for impactful weather comes late afternoon into early evening, where a line of storms could bring gusty winds and maybe a quick spin-up. Most of that clears out by around midnight as a cold front sweeps through. Behind it, we flip the switch to a cooler, quieter pattern with below-normal temps and even some frost potential by the end of the week.

Today:    60 LAKE. Rain/thunder between 10a-2p and again 6p-12a
High:     64°
Wind:     SE 15-25

Tonight:  Rain and thunderstorms winding down after midnight.
Low:      50°
Wind:     S/SW 10-15

Tuesday:  Overcast to start then some afternoon sunny breaks.
High:     62°
Wind:     WNW 10-20

Wednesday:54 LAKE. Partly sunny.
AM Low:   43°                   High:  58°
Wind:     N 5-10

Thursday: 54 LAKE. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low:   40°                   High:  58°
Wind:     E 5-10

Friday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   37°                   High:  54°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   36°                   High:  60°
Wind:     W 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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