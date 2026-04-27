Milwaukee Weather: Thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’re tracking a pretty classic spring setup here with multiple rounds of activity, but the big show arrives later today. A few morning showers or sprinkles are possible, followed by a midday break that could actually help fuel stronger storms this evening. The better chance for impactful weather comes late afternoon into early evening, where a line of storms could bring gusty winds and maybe a quick spin-up. Most of that clears out by around midnight as a cold front sweeps through. Behind it, we flip the switch to a cooler, quieter pattern with below-normal temps and even some frost potential by the end of the week.

Today: 60 LAKE. Rain/thunder between 10a-2p and again 6p-12a

High: 64°

Wind: SE 15-25

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms winding down after midnight.

Low: 50°

Wind: S/SW 10-15

Tuesday: Overcast to start then some afternoon sunny breaks.

High: 62°

Wind: WNW 10-20

Wednesday:54 LAKE. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 58°

Wind: N 5-10

Thursday: 54 LAKE. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 40° High: 58°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 37° High: 54°

Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 60°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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