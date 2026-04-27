Milwaukee Weather: Thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We’re tracking a pretty classic spring setup here with multiple rounds of activity, but the big show arrives later today. A few morning showers or sprinkles are possible, followed by a midday break that could actually help fuel stronger storms this evening. The better chance for impactful weather comes late afternoon into early evening, where a line of storms could bring gusty winds and maybe a quick spin-up. Most of that clears out by around midnight as a cold front sweeps through. Behind it, we flip the switch to a cooler, quieter pattern with below-normal temps and even some frost potential by the end of the week.
Today: 60 LAKE. Rain/thunder between 10a-2p and again 6p-12a
High: 64°
Wind: SE 15-25
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms winding down after midnight.
Low: 50°
Wind: S/SW 10-15
Tuesday: Overcast to start then some afternoon sunny breaks.
High: 62°
Wind: WNW 10-20
Wednesday:54 LAKE. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 43° High: 58°
Wind: N 5-10
Thursday: 54 LAKE. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 40° High: 58°
Wind: E 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 37° High: 54°
Wind: NE 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 60°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.