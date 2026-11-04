Milwaukee Weather: AM showers, PM cooler

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Our stubborn storm system isn't quite ready to leave, but it will give us a few breaks Wednesday afternoon before another round of showers moves through Thursday. A rumble of thunder isn't impossible, but this is mostly a cloudy, occasionally wet and breezy event rather than a big thunderstorm event. Friday brings a final reminder that it's November, with brisk north winds, highs struggling to reach the low 50s and temperatures dropping into the upper 20s inland Friday night. The weekend is looking pretty good, with sun returning and temperatures climbing into the mid-50s Sunday. If you're not ready for winter, you'll like Monday, when southwest winds could push us back toward 60 degrees!

Today: Morning showers then overcast and breezy. Temperatures fall in the afternoon behind the passing cold front.

High: 66°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tonight: Breezy. Cloudy.

Low: 48°

Wind: SW 10-15

Thursday: Breezy. Showers likely.

High: 54°

Wind: SW-NW 10-15

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Cool.

AM Low: 38° High: 48°

Wind: NNW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 30° High: 52°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 56°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 34° High: 60°

Wind: SW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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