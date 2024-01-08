Milwaukee warming shelters; health officials urge residents to be safe

article

The Milwaukee Health Department is urging residents to stay safe and warm during the snowstorm bearing down on southeast Wisconsin.

Officials say individuals in need of public space to stay warm overnight can visit one of the following warming shelters in Milwaukee:

Guest House Milwaukee (men only) 1216 N. 13th Street Walk-ins only, 7-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

MRM/Joy House/Door of Hope (men, women, families) 819 N. 18th Street Call ahead for shelter space: 414-344-2211

St. Ben’s (Men and Women) 930 W. State Street Walk-ins only, 8-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Repairers of the Breach (men and women) 1335 W. Vilet Street Walk-ins only, 8 p.m.-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Milwaukee County Hillview (men and women) 1615 S. 22nd Street Walk-ins only, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Individuals in need of public space to stay warm during the day can visit 211’s list of locations.

All City of Milwaukee Health Department clinics will remain open on Tuesday, as regularly scheduled. MHD will monitor the weather and re-assess the situation, if needed.

In preparation for inclement weather, Milwaukee residents are encouraged to be prepared, be safe, and stay informed. More information on best practices can be found at milwaukee.gov/coldweathersafety.

More information on winter weather safety, including snow removal information from the Milwaukee Department of Public Works, is available at Milwaukee.gov/ColdWeather.

