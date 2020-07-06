Milwaukee Health Department to open cooling center at North Division HS

MILWAUKEE -- The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) announced on Monday, July 6 that it is opening a cooling center at North Division High School (1011 W. Center Street).



The cooling center will be open daily through Friday, July 10 -- from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. daily.



Air conditioning, water, and a meal service will be available. Everyone is asked to enter through the MKE REC entrance adjacent to the tennis courts, social distance, and wear masks.