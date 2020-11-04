Milwaukee on pace to have warmest start to November on record

If this weather pattern holds, Milwaukee is on pace to have its warmest start to November on record. We've never had so many 65˚F+ high-temperature days in a row to start off the month of November but we have had one year similar.

In 2016, there were 8 days above 65˚F between Nov. 1 and Nov. 18 but at this rate, we'll have 8 days above that mark before we even get to Nov. 10.



Between Nov. 4 and Nov. 9, we're forecasting temperatures to hover near 70˚F for a high and get very close to record highs almost every single day. It's important to note we've never had an 80˚F high in Nov. and during this stretch, we likely won't either.

6-Day Planner Nov. 4-9



The question that remains is how much longer can we expect these warm temperatures more typical of late September? Current long term temperature forecasts keep the eastern United States and Wisconsin above average through Nov. 17 or at least favored to be above average.

By the mid part of Nov. the average high dips down into the 40s and we would need to be significantly above average to see more 65˚F temperatures but it's not impossible.