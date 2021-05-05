More rain overnight into Thursday for SE Wisconsin

After a reasonably nice and sunny spring day Wednesday, May 5, more rain is on the way with upward of 0.5" of rainfall possible.

There's expected to be two rounds of rain, with the first being steady showers overnight into Thursday morning, then a second round of scattered storms Thursday afternoon.

The first round starting overnight will begin after 9 p.m. Wednesday and continue until later Thursday morning. About 0.1 - 0.2" of rain can be expected with the first batch.

The second batch arrives Thursday afternoon with scattered showers and storms expected into early Thursday evening. An additional 0.2 - 0.4" of rain is likely through Thursday evening.

Severe weather is not expected tomorrow, but you can stay ahead of tomorrow's weather by downloading the FOX6 Storm Center App and tuning in to the latest forecast on FOX6 News at 9 &10.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.