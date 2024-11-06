Awaiting Milwaukee's 1st official autumn freeze; what you need to know

article

Most inland areas have experienced the first freeze of autumn, but Milwaukee has yet to experience it's first official freeze. This is based on temperatures tracked at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The average first freeze of autumn at Milwaukee's airport usually happens around Oct. 22.



We have seen the first freeze of autumn at the Milwaukee airport happen as early as Sept. 20 and as late as Nov. 24. On Nov. 2, we came pretty close to the freezing threshold at 34°F for the morning low.

A freeze is when the surface air temperature reaches 32°F or lower.

Milwaukee has had a very warm start to fall, with September abnormally warm. September and October were the 7th warmest on record. We have not reached the freezing threshold due to temperatures being above normal.

Milwaukee is expected to have above normal temperatures over the next 14 days. The GFS model is projecting that we could see freezing temperatures by Nov. 21.

There is still a chance for a late freeze by the end of November. Perhaps, this could potentially become a new record of how late we could see an autumn freeze.