MADACC reminds pet owners of heat stroke symptoms, provides prevention tips





MILWAUKEE -- The summer heat isn't just harmful to us humans. That's why the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is reminding pet owners of the dangers of a heat stroke.





"They don't know their own limits," said Kathy Shillinglaw with MADACC. "A lot of people take their dog to a barbecue, or to a parade, or to the park, and they don't really know how hot it is, or how hot it is for their pet."



A common mistake is underestimating how hot your pet is getting. MADACC is telling animal lovers not to leave your pet outside for too long, especially without shade.



"A dog might say, 'Hey, yeah, it's 90 degrees, and I want to go for a walk in the park, but we have to know for them, it might not be safe for them," said Shillinglaw.



A kiddie pool is a fun way to keep dogs entertained safely outside.



MADACC also says don't leave your pet in a car, even with the windows cracked, as cars heat up in just 10 minutes.







It's also important to remember hot surfaces.



"If you touch a surface and it's hot to your hand, it's hot to your pets' paws," Shillinglaw said.



If you think your pet is experiencing heat stroke -- look for these signs.



"Heavy breathing, panting, excessive panting, lethargy vomiting, diarrhea -- those are all examples of heat stroke in pets," Shillinglaw said.



Local vets say don't submerge your pet in cold water, as that can cause more issues. Instead -- call your vet.