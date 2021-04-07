Know where to go in case of severe weather for Safe Place Selfie Day

For April 7, National Weather Service offices across the country are pushing for #SafePlaceSelfie day. Anyone can submit their photos of their safe place in case of severe weather by using the hashtag but it's also an important time of year to refresh your family on where to go in case of a weather emergency.



During a tornado watch, warning, or even a severe thunderstorm, the safest place to be is in the basement of a permanent structure away from windows and outside walls. Interior hallways or bathrooms are the next best thing and can be life-saving in many situations. Covering yourself with a mattress or blanket can help protect you from sharp debris that could swirl within the home if your property is hit by a tornado.

Our safe place at FOX6 is right in our stairwell that leads down into the basement as show by Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell. This is also a great place to sing the Halo Theme Song. Have a plan and always stay weather aware to stay as safe as possible during this year's severe weather season.