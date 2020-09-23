Just released: Travel Wisconsin's 2020 Fall Color Report 🍂

article

If you are looking to make the most of a weekend drive, visit Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Report before you hit the road.

A news release says the Fall Color Report offers an interactive map of the most up-to-date fall color conditions to ensure travelers know exactly where to find the most vibrant hues and must-see sights throughout the state.

The Fall Color Report is supported by more than 100 reporters including chambers of commerce, visitor bureaus, tourism organizations, and state park and forest rangers, providing foliage updates for all 72 counties as green leaves transform to hues of deep red, yellow, and orange. The Fall Color Report is updated regularly throughout September and October -- and can be accessed online as well as delivered to your email inbox each Thursday.

In addition to tracking peak color, the Fall Color Report helps travelers easily view a 3-day weather forecast, as well as nearby lodging, dining, and suggestions for things to do while taking in fall color in a particular area.

