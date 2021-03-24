Another severe weather outbreak expected in the South

An impressive threat for severe weather down South is likely Thursday, March 25 as several long-track strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind have the potential to develop Thursday morning into Thursday evening over a large area in Mississippi, Alabama, and southern Tennessee.

This is just a week after nearly the same area had its last tornado outbreak on March 17.



The Severe Weather Prediction Center has set the potential for severe weather at a moderate risk which is the second-highest severe weather threat on that scale. This is mostly due to the likelihood of long-lasting damaging tornadoes. Damaging winds are almost a guarantee with the current forecast.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, Mar. 25

SkyVision Plus has the main timing of this system to be Thursday afternoon, March 25 but it is possible isolated severe storms could develop earlier in the day. If you have friends or family in the area make sure they are aware of the threat as it will likely last into the night.