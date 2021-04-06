Safe Place Selfie Day helps prepare for severe weather season

article

The National Weather Service is asking you to take a Safe Place Selfie on Wednesday, April 7 to promote severe weather safety.

The goal is the bring awareness about weather safety and get people prepared for the upcoming severe season.

How to participate

Step 1: Locate the safe place in your home and/or workplace

Find a spot in your home or building where you will be safe from severe storms. This may be a basement, storm shelter, or interior room or closet on the lowest level if you don’t have an underground option.

Step 2: Gather in your safe place as if there were a tornado or severe warning

Advertisement

Bring pets and loved ones with you to the safe place. Act as if a tornado warning has been issued for your area. If you have a safety kit, bring that with you as well. If you don’t have one, you can make an emergency kit with all the essentials. This is something you should have in your safe place for severe season.

Step 3: Post your selfie!

Finally, you can post your selfie with #SafePlaceSelfieDay and challenge your friends and family to do the same!

For more information, visit weather.gov/wrn/safeplaceselfie.

Be sure to also download the FOX6 Storm Center app so you can receive timely warnings whenever severe weather strikes.