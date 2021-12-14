High wind watch: Power outages possible Wednesday night into Thursday

article

A high wind watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin has been declared to take effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday night, Dec. 15 overnight into Thursday morning, Dec. 16.

During the watch, wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph are possible, creating potential for downed tree limbs and power outages.

Keep track of the latest updates and developments on the FOX6 Weather Alerts page.

