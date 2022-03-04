Here’s when you can expect the final freeze of the season

Meteorological spring begins on March 1, while astronomical spring begins about 20 days later.

No matter when you mark the beginning of the warming season, much of the U.S. will continue to see freezing weather well into May.

For gardeners, the final freeze of the season means they can start flower beds and vegetable gardens. For plant enthusiasts, it means it’s safe to move their greenery to the patio to soak up the sun.

So, when can you expect the final freeze? NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information uses 30 years of data to determine the average date of the final freeze.

Here’s a closer look.

March

It is the southern U.S. and parts of the West outside the mountains that typically experience their final freeze of the season during March.

April

Warmer air spreads farther into the interior of the Lower 48 during the month of April. For much of the Southern Plains, Midwest and Ohio Valley, this is when the final freeze of the season usually happens.

May

The majority of the contiguous U.S. usually experiences the final freeze of the season during the month of May.

June or later

Only the highest elevations of the mountainous West typically see the final freeze of the year after June 1.

Want to know when to expect the first freeze of the year? Check out this map .

