Heat advisory will take effect Saturday: Hot temps, high humidity may cause heat illnesses

MILWAUKEE -- The National Weather Service has included all of southern Wisconsin in a heat advisory for Saturday, July 18 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Heat index values or feels like temperatures have the potential to surpass 100˚. This will be the hottest feel like temperatures we've had all year, and prolonged exposure outside without ways of cooling down could be dangerous to your health.





Heat Advisory in orange for Saturday, July 18 from 1pm-8pm





If you're feeling faint or dizzy and skin begins to feel clammy, it's important to head inside with adequate AC. There are many other warning signs for you or your loved ones to watch out for, which is why it's so important to stay hydrated in Saturday's heat.





Signs of heat exhaustion or stroke according to the National Weather Service





As we get into the afternoon, our dewpoints will rise into the low to mid-70s, meaning there will be a lot of moisture in the air.



The more moisture that's in the air, the slower sweat evaporates and cools down the body. This will easily make it feel like the upper 90s outside, but as mentioned earlier, it could reach over 100˚ in areas.



Fortunately, Sunday isn't looking as bad, but long-term heat is still possible as we're in the heart of the hottest period of the year, on average.



