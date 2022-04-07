Rain consistently in forecast heading into mid-April

article

We might be getting a warm-up next week, but it also comes with plenty of rainfall chances.

Starting Monday afternoon, April 11 scattered showers move in and sticks around into Monday night.

Skyvision Plus for Tuesday, Apr. 12

By Tuesday morning, April 12 we'll have a slightly better convective chance and could give us a couple of rumbles of thunder along with heavier rain. As a cold front arrives we'll be watching for stronger storms to our south.

Lighter precip on Wednesday is possible as a low center moves over the state. Possible lingering storms early Wednesday morning could occur.

Skyvision Plus for Wednesday, Apr. 13

Skyvision Plus for Thursday, Apr. 14

Finally, Thursday, April 14 looks to be the last day of rain with morning showers to start then slowly easing into lighter precip into the afternoon.