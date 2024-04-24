Southeast Wisconsin freeze warning Thursday morning, April 25
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of southeast Wisconsin. It will be in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. Thursday, April 25.
During the warning, temperatures could drop to the upper 20s or low 30s. Frost will be possible, and residents should protect sensitive plants.
