Southeast Wisconsin freeze warning Thursday morning, April 25

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of southeast Wisconsin. It will be in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. Thursday, April 25.

During the warning, temperatures could drop to the upper 20s or low 30s. Frost will be possible, and residents should protect sensitive plants.

