Flood warning, rain continues through Monday night

Moderate to heavy rain is forecast to continue through Monday night, Sept. 12. Parts of the area have already seen over 5" as of Sunday night, Sept. 11. A flood warning was issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties until 1:30 a.m. Monday.

As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Milwaukee Mitchell Int'l. reported around 3" of rain, Waukesha County around 6" and over 5" of rain in Racine (and counting).

FOX6 Meteorologist Tom Wachs says this rain could continue into the night.

A flood watch is in effect for most of southeastern Wisconsin until 1 p.m. Monday, including the following counties: Dodge County, Jefferson County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Racine County, Walworth County, Washington County, Waukesha County.

A slow-moving area of low pressure is meandering around us, keeping rain spiraling in from various directions through Monday night.

A steady rain is forecast to become more scattered on Monday.

Check storm drains for debris, check your sump pumps and basements and if you encounter water-covered roads, turn around and find an alternate route.