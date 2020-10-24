First snow of the season forecast for parts of SE Wisconsin

article

For the first time this season, snow entered the southeastern Wisconsin forecast on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Starting Sunday night, Oct. 25 and lasting into Monday morning, roughly one inch of snow is forecast for most of Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Sheboygan and Washington counties. Parts of Ozaukee and Waukesha counties are also expected to see some snowfall.

In and southeast of Milwaukee, rain is expected.

