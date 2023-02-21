February winter storm: Snow north, hazardous ice south

Brace yourself for another impactful winter storm in southeast Wisconsin. We'll see snow in areas north of Milwaukee likely by Thursday, Feb. 23. However, areas to the south will see potential ice accumulation.



A widespread winter storm is likely Wednesday and Thursday as heavy snow falls for areas north and dangerous accumulations of sleet and ice occur south.

Snowfall forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 22 through Thursday, Feb. 23

Historically, it doesn't take much more than a quarter inch of ice to cause power issues -- let alone widespread totals exceeding half an inch, which is possible. There is already an ice storm warning for all southern counties through Thursday morning.

Freezing rain forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23

This system begins as snow for cities west and north late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning – with heaviest rates in central Wisconsin.

Skyvision Plus Wednesday morning, Feb. 22

The main ice timing starts late Wednesday morning and continues into the afternoon and evening – while areas north stay mostly snow the whole time. The snow and ice divide could be sharp if upper level temperatures favor one form of precipitation over the other.

Skyvision Plus Wednesday late morning, Feb. 22

Ice and sleet will become more and more widespread by the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, but even heavy rain will be possible closer to Illinois.

Just about all of southeast Wisconsin could see four types of precipitation when it's all said and done.

Skyvision Plus Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22

Finally, our precipitation chances begin to calm down Thursday morning as sleet and snow become more and more isolated. Travel will be a concern well into Thursday with falling temperatures making melting a slow process without direct sunlight.

Skyvision Plus Thursday morning, Feb. 23

